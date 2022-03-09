MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On Sunday, March 13th, 2022, clocks will jump one hour ahead at 2:00 am marking the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

That’s right, this coming Sunday is Spring Forward time!

So make sure to set your alarm clock one hour ahead before you fall asleep on Saturday night, unless you use a smart clock or a smartphone, which then the time automatically adjusts.

Spring forward also means we lose one hour of sleep unless you go to sleep one hour before you usually do on a Saturday night. The reason for Springing forward one hour is to give us more daylight during summer evenings.

The sunrises and sunsets will occur at a later time starting this Sunday.

In South Florida, the sunrise happens at 7:32 am and the sunset occurs at 7:29 pm on Sunday, March 13th. From then on through mid-summer, the sunsets will happen later and later in the evening.

Spring Forward is happening one week before the Spring Equinox which marks the beginning of the astronomical spring season in the northern hemisphere. Spring Equinox occurs on March 20th, 2022.