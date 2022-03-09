MIAMI (CBSMiami) – BMW is recalling close to a million older cars and SUVs in the U.S.
For many of the vehicles affected, this is the third recall for a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.
The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series and 1 Series cars.
As well as X5, X3 and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there could be an electrical short that can overheat and cause a fire.
The fire risk occurs while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked.
BMW said the vehicles can still be driven because fires have been rare.