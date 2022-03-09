MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The number of people living paycheck to paycheck is on the rise, for consumers across all income brackets.
According to Lending Club, 64% of Americans were living check to check at the start of this year. That's up from 61% of households in December.
It is also quickly approaching the all-time high in 2020, when many lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
In addition, nearly half of Americans making over $100,000 a year report living paycheck to paycheck. Up 42% in January.
In addition, nearly half of Americans making over $100,000 a year report living paycheck to paycheck. Up 42% in January.

It's the same for those who earn between $50,000 and $100,000. Those living paycheck to paycheck is up 66%.
The number of people who don’t live paycheck to paycheck dropped from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January.