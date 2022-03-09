MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Nearly 10 years after boxing legend Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho was gunned down in Puerto Rico, the first suspects have been arrested and face murder charges.
Five men were accused Wednesday in the killing of Camacho and a friend while they sat in a car outside a bar in November 2012, shocking many who revered the boxer.
Camacho, 50, was shot in the face and was clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days after the shooting as relatives debated what to do while supporters stood vigil outside the hospital.
