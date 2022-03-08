Lights, Camera, Action! Miami Film Festival Underway Featuring Plenty Of Homegrown TalentLights, camera, action! It’s time for movie buffs to grab their popcorn and head to the 2022 Miami Film Festival.

Carnaval On The Mile Returns To Miracle Mile This WeekendCarnaval on the Mile returns Saturday and Sunday with a weekend-long music and art festival in the heart of Coral Gables.

Taste Of The Town: Jatto Dishing Out Delicious Peruvian Cuisine With A Twist In WynwoodPopular chef Henry Hané has taken his talents to Wynwood where he and chef Aleric Constantin are dishing out a taste of Peru with a delicious twist.

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar And Future To Headline Rolling Loud MiamiThere are some heavy hitters headlining this years Rolling Loud Miami music festival including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future.

4 Burger Bash Winners At The 21st South Beach Wine And Food FestivalWhen all was said and done, there were four winners of the Burger Bash competition Friday night at the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Living Large: Adrienne Arsht's Miami Estate For Sale At Record $150M, Proceeds To Benefit CharityIt’s the ultimate in old world opulence, a four-acre compound in Coconut Grove owned by renowned business leader and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht. It's the highest priced home ever in Miami and proceeds of the sale are going to charity.