By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voters will go to the polls to decide races in four Broward cities.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Hillsboro Beach, Pembroke Pines, Lauderdale by the Sea, and Lighthouse Point.

On the ballot is the race for Senate District 33, which pits Democrat Dr. Rosalind Osgood against Republican Joseph C. Carter.

Also on the ballot are three Lighthouse Point commission seats races, along with a Town of Hillsboro Beach at-large commission seat, a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commission seat, and two Pembroke Pines commission seats.

Florida law required voters to go to their assigned polling location and must present a picture ID with a signature when going to cast their ballot.

