FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voters will go to the polls to decide races in four Broward cities.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Hillsboro Beach, Pembroke Pines, Lauderdale by the Sea, and Lighthouse Point.READ MORE: Florida Senate Signs Off On Contribution Limit
On the ballot is the race for Senate District 33, which pits Democrat Dr. Rosalind Osgood against Republican Joseph C. Carter.READ MORE: Fire In The Hole! Explosive Training Operation Set For Tuesday At Homestead Air Reserve Base
Also on the ballot are three Lighthouse Point commission seats races, along with a Town of Hillsboro Beach at-large commission seat, a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commission seat, and two Pembroke Pines commission seats.
Click Here to see the candidates.MORE NEWS: Mix Of Sun & Clouds, Not As Blustery
Florida law required voters to go to their assigned polling location and must present a picture ID with a signature when going to cast their ballot.