MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready, “Survivor” fans! Wednesday, March 9th, the Emmy-Award winning series returns for its 42nd edition with a special 2-hour premiere. With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, the dangerous social experiment is sure to test this season’s all-new cast.
The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 42nd edition of SURVIVOR:READ MORE: Florida Senate Passes Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
VATI Tribe (Green):
- Jenny Kim, creative director
- Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter
- Lydia Meredith, waitress
- Mike Turner, retired firefighter
- Daniel Strunk, law clerk
- Hai Giang, data scientist
TAKU Tribe (Orange):
- Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom
- Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian
- Maryanne Oketch, seminary student
- Jackson Fox, healthcare worker
- Omar Zaheer, veterinarian
- Jonathan Young, beach service co-owner
IKA Tribe (Blue):
- Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant
- Tori Meehan, therapist
- Swati Goel, Ivy League student
- Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad
- Romeo Escobar, pageant coach
- Zach Wurtenberger, student
Zach Wurternberg, 22, is from Weston!
Don’t miss the two-hour season premiere of “Survivor” this Wednesday, March 9 at 8pm right here on CBS4 and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.MORE NEWS: SCOTUS Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Has Roots In Miami-Dade, Gets Support From Top Law Enforcement Officials