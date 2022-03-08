CRISIS IN UKRAINEWar in Ukraine has created two million new refugees
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Entertainment, Local TV, Miami News, Survivor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready, “Survivor” fans!  Wednesday, March 9th, the Emmy-Award winning series returns for its 42nd edition with a special 2-hour premiere.  With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, the dangerous social experiment is sure to test this season’s all-new cast.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 42nd edition of SURVIVOR:

READ MORE: Florida Senate Passes Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

VATI Tribe (Green):

  • Jenny Kim, creative director
  • Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter
  • Lydia Meredith, waitress
  • Mike Turner, retired firefighter
  • Daniel Strunk, law clerk
  • Hai Giang, data scientist

TAKU Tribe (Orange):

  • Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom
  • Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian
  • Maryanne Oketch, seminary student
  • Jackson Fox, healthcare worker
  • Omar Zaheer, veterinarian
  • Jonathan Young, beach service co-owner

IKA Tribe (Blue):

  • Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant
  • Tori Meehan, therapist
  • Swati Goel, Ivy League student
  • Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad
  • Romeo Escobar, pageant coach
  • Zach Wurtenberger, student
READ MORE: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested In Miami On Conspiracy Charge For January 6th Capitol Attack

Zach Wurternberg, 22, is from Weston!

 

Don’t miss the two-hour season premiere of “Survivor” this Wednesday, March 9 at 8pm right here on CBS4 and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

MORE NEWS: SCOTUS Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Has Roots In Miami-Dade, Gets Support From Top Law Enforcement Officials

 

CBSMiami.com Team