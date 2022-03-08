MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After days of dramatically increasing gas prices fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the national average for a gallon of gas is now the highest in United States history.

As of Tuesday, the average cost of regular gas in the U.S. is $4.17, according to AAA, up from $4.06 on Monday. Last week, the average cost was $3.60.

The previous national average high was $4.11, set in July, 2008, according to AAA.

In Florida, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas was $4.15, up from $4.01 on Monday. This is a new record high price for the state, breaking the old record set back in July 2008.

“Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

In the Miami metro area, the average cost for a gallon of regular was $4.16 on Tuesday, a new record. It was a jump of 15 cents compared to Monday ($4.01) and it was $3.53 a week ago. A year ago, the cost was $2.74 a gallon.

CLICK HERE for real time gas prices in your area.

In the Fort Lauderdale metro area, the average cost of regular was $4.19 a gallon, setting another new record high. It was a 15 cents increase compared to $4.04 on Monday and $3.55 a week ago. A year ago, the cost was, on average, $2.71 a gallon.

Fuel Savings Tips

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Nationally, the current price for a gallon of diesel is $4.75. It is also nearing the record of $4.84, which was set in July 2008.

In Florida, the highest record average price for diesel is $4.86 set in July 2008. As of Tuesday, diesel was running $4.79 a gallon.