MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lyft driver is facing several charges, including the sexual battery of an incapacitated victim in Miami Beach.

The victim called Miami Beach police after waking up naked in her hotel room on February 10th at the Eden Roc Hotel.

She told police she believed she had been raped. She also told investigators $500 in cash had been taken, along with her phone.

Police said Lyft driver Samuel Bucevschi, 35, was seen by hotel cameras carrying the woman into the hotel shortly after 4:35 a.m.

In the video, “The victim appears to be incapacitated, unable to walk on her own, the victim and the defendant go to the front desk and retrieve a key to her room. The victim is seen on camera footage unable to stand on her own and needs assistance to stay on her feet,” police said.

Then cameras show victim stumbling and falling as they enter her room, according to the arrest report.

Later, cameras capture Bucevschi leaving her room at 5:34 a.m. and as he walks to the elevator, he is seen holding two cellphones and manipulating both, police said.

Police later interviewed Bucevschi, who told them he did remember picking up the victim as a Lyft driver, and stated she was acting strange and possibly intoxicated.

After being told about the video footage, Bucevshi told police he did carry the victim in, and did go to the front desk and then walked her into her room, but stated “Nothing happened” and then left.

Bucevschi denied touching or having any physical contact with the victim.

He refused to provide a DNA sample to police.

Bucevschi was arrested and faces charges including grand theft and sexual battery of an incapacitated victim.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lyft released the following statement:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is horrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We have reached out to the rider to offer our support and reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation.”