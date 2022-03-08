MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 25 years behind bars for forcing a woman and a 16-year-old girl into selling themselves for sex.
Prosecutors said Julius Dwight Mozie, who met the minor after she ran away from home, coerced the minor into taking lewd photographs and then subsequently posted the photographs on a website to advertise the minor victim for commercial sex acts.
Authorities said that around the same time, Mozie also forced an adult victim to perform commercial sex acts for several months.
Mozie would subject his victims to his "Torture Chamber" to punish them if they failed to comply.
Federal officials said Mozie would handcuff, beat, sexually abuse, and waterboarded his victims in the torture chamber.
To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, please call 1-888-373-7888 or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org.
Click here to learn more about the National Resource Hotline.