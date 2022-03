Fleurs de Villes FEMMES Is Blooming At Bal Harbour Shops For International Women's DayThis year’s self-guided free exhibit of floral masterpieces celebrates remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact.

18 New Castaways, Including 1 From South Florida, Begin Survivor Journey Wednesday On CBSGet ready, “Survivor” fans! Wednesday, March 9th, the Emmy-Award winning series returns for its 42nd edition with a special 2-hour premiere.

Lights, Camera, Action! Miami Film Festival Underway Featuring Plenty Of Homegrown TalentLights, camera, action! It’s time for movie buffs to grab their popcorn and head to the 2022 Miami Film Festival.

Carnaval On The Mile Returns To Miracle Mile This WeekendCarnaval on the Mile returns Saturday and Sunday with a weekend-long music and art festival in the heart of Coral Gables.

Taste Of The Town: Jatto Dishing Out Delicious Peruvian Cuisine With A Twist In WynwoodPopular chef Henry Hané has taken his talents to Wynwood where he and chef Aleric Constantin are dishing out a taste of Peru with a delicious twist.

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar And Future To Headline Rolling Loud MiamiThere are some heavy hitters headlining this years Rolling Loud Miami music festival including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future.