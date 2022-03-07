MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman.
Luis Felipe Gonzalez is facing several charges, ranging from sexual battery to abuse of the elderly.READ MORE: Controversial Solar Changes Going To Governor
According to Miami PD, the 24-year-old was arrested in Lee County. He is currently in the process of being extradited to Miami.READ MORE: Lights, Camera, Action! Miami Film Festival Underway Featuring Plenty Of Homegrown Talent
The attack took place on February 27 in the NW 3700 block of NW 1 Street at approximately 4:50 a.m.
The victim told police she was in the area when the suspect approached her from behind, dragging her to the rear of a building where he sexually assaulted her.MORE NEWS: Fired Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Larry Scirotto Wants His Job Back
After the assault, the victim ran to a nearby business and called 911.