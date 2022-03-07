PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Parkland library is planning to name part of its building after one of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School masscre.
The Parkland Library children's wing will be named after Gina Montalto in a ceremony Monday night.
The 14-year-old freshman was one of 14 students and three staff members killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.
“Our sweet Gina loved the Parkland Library,” her family said in a statement. “She found the collection of books so interesting, especially the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson novels as well as the numerous children’s programs that she attended.”
Three years ago, the library at a children's shelter was remodeled in her honor and an annual beach cleanup is organized in her name.
