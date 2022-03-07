HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Fire in the hole! Tuesday afternoon, the sound of explosives may be heard throughout parts of Homestead as part of an explosive training operation at Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The 482nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight is scheduled to conduct explosive training operations on Tuesday, March 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
During this time frame, there will be a maximum of seven detonations on the EOD range.
They want the public to know there is no cause for alarm.
It’s all part of the training exercise.