WEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in West Miami-Dade.
It happened at Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Street.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Cadillac was heading south on 137th Avenue approaching the 8th Street intersection when the driver failed to stop at a flashing red light.
The driver crashed into a black Nissan sedan and a black van which were both heading westbound on 8th Street.
Then the Cadillac slammed into a concrete power pole.
The driver of the Cadillac was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital where he later died.
