By CBSMiami.com Team
WEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in West Miami-Dade.

It happened at Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Street.

One person was killed in a multi vehicle crash at SW 137th Avenue and 8th Street on March 7, 2022. (CBS4)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Cadillac was heading south on 137th Avenue approaching the 8th Street intersection when the driver failed to stop at a flashing red light.

The driver crashed into a black Nissan sedan and a black van which were both heading westbound on 8th Street.

Then the Cadillac slammed into a concrete power pole.

The driver of the Cadillac was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital where he later died.

 

