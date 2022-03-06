MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A breezy start to the new week but the wind will be less gusty than the weekend. At the same time, a very warm air mass will settle in South Florida.
A ridge of high pressure builds over the Gulf of Mexico and the Sunshine State on Monday. This high-pressure system, located in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, stays locked over Florida for almost the entire week ahead.
Due to this kind of weather setup, temperatures will be heating up into the mid-80s starting on Tuesday and by Friday temperatures potentially reach the upper 80s.
So by the end of the week, afternoon highs may be flirting with record high temperatures.
Overnight lows are also forecast to be very warm, in the mid-70s throughout much of the week.
When it comes to rain chances during the workweek it will be slim to none. Only stray drizzles are expected early Monday morning and a few inland showers on Tuesday as the wind turns out of the southeast.
The warmest day in the next 6 days in Friday with highs possibly reaching 86 degrees.