MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday morning saw a few showers moving fast along the brisk breeze but the shower activity is soon ending. Turning out to be mainly dry for Saturday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and windy conditions.

The east wind will be sustained between 20-25 mph and gusting 30-35 mph as temperatures top the low 80s across South Florida this Saturday afternoon.

The windy weather is due to a strong high-pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. South Florida will be on the outer edge of this high-pressure system where the winds will be the strongest.

Windy conditions will cause choppy waters and dangerous rip currents through the weekend. At the same time, high pressure will also keep mainly dry conditions in South Florida through next week although a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Windy conditions are still expected on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Monday will still be on the breezy side but wind gusts will lighten throughout the day.

Looking ahead into next week, the winds begin to drop as a ridge of high pressure builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

A warm air mass underneath this ridge will help heat temperatures to above average almost every day next week.

High’s are forecast to be near the mid-80s starting on Monday with very low rain chances through the week.