MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who shot a dog in Wellington this week.
Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found "Bella" with gunshot wounds to her face and upper body.
She was immediately taken to a rescue center for emergency treatment.
If you know who may be behind this crime, give police a call.
A $13,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.