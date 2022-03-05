MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Palm Coast Florida student was suspended after organizing a protest of the so-called “Don’t say gay” bill.

Jack Petocz is a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School. He promoted the demonstration on social media in opposition to Florida House bill 1557, which bans discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K through three and limits discussions in other grades.

He says administrators gave him the OK and hundreds of students took part. Many were waving pride flags.

Petocz said administrators started confiscating those flags and that’s when things took a turn.

On March 3rd, Petocz tweeted, “I organized the statewide #DSGWalkout today in response to attempts to silence and erase the LGBTQ+ community in Florida. I was indefinitely suspended from my school for organizing a peaceful rally.”

I organized the statewide #DSGWalkout today in response to attempts to silence and erase the LGBTQ+ community in Florida. I was indefinitely suspended from my school for organizing a peaceful rally. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/R5tplMvC8D — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) March 3, 2022

School district spokesman Jason Wheeler said some of their behavior, like waving flags that could offend someone else, violated the school’s code of conduct.

“That was not acceptable, they were told not to do certain things and they went ahead and did that in the face of the warnings,” said Wheeler.

The students’ actions are currently under review.

Petocz has also been consulting with a lawyer.