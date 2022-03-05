MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be playing its second game of the season Sunday, when the club faces Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Fans will be able to watch the gem on TV on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Last week, Inter Miami earned a point in the standings, as they tied their home opener against the Chicago Fire in a scoreless game.
Inter Miami went 12-17-5 overall and 5-9-3 on the road in the 2021 season.
Miami scored 36 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
Austin was 9-21-4 overall in the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home.
Sunday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
