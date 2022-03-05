MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Lung Association hosted its annual Fight for Air Climb at Loan Depot Park on Saturday.
Hundreds of people, including firefighters and other first responders gathered to climb 1,700 steps.
All to raise money and awareness for lung cancer and lung disease.
CBS News Miami caught up with one firefighter who said she was out there for her mom.
“The best part was coming up for the last climb and seeing a picture of my mom in the crowd. She passed away in March of 2015 from lung cancer.”
This year's event raised more than $190,000, which surpassed the $180,000 goal.
The funds will go toward lung cancer education and research.