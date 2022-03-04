MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A windy pattern is settling into South Florida as the weekend kicks off. Friday’s winds will be turning from the northeast to the east and gradually increasing.

Later in the afternoon, winds will range between 15-20 mph as temperatures climb to the low 80s for Friday’s highs.

The windy weather is due to high pressure moving off the Southeast coast and into the western Atlantic Ocean. South Florida will be on the outer edge of this high-pressure system where the winds will be the strongest.

By Saturday, the winds will the gusting up to 30 mph. This will cause choppy waters and dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

High pressure will also keep mainly dry conditions in South Florida through next week.

Windy conditions are still expected on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Then looking ahead into next week, a ridge of high pressure builds, in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, over the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.

There will be a warm airmass underneath this ridge that will help heat temperatures to above average almost every day next week.

High’s are forecast to be near the mid-80s starting on Monday with very low rain chances through the week.