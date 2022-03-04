MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A preliminary report by the NTSB reveals the helicopter that crashed off Miami Beach began to shake violently then lost engine power.

When the pilot realized what was happening, he guided the helicopter toward a shallow part of the water and crash landed into the ocean just feet from swimmers on Feb. 19 shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The report states the pilot, Robert Arkin, was able to maneuver between two groups of people in the water and hit the water about 10 seconds after the “abnormal vibration began.”

Arkin helped his two passengers, Rachelle Arkin, his wife and local attorney Morgan Geller evacuate the Robinson helicopter R44. They were all hospitalized after the crash. Several witnesses also ran in to help and were credited with helping save their lives.

The trio had taken off from Marathon on a leisure trip and was returning to North Perry Airport in Hollywood.

Arkin recalled he was flying about 420 feet to 450 feet above ground level when the vibration and loss of engine power occurred.

Investigators say there were no obvious issues with the engine.

The wreckage is still being examined.