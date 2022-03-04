MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you need to fill up your gas tank for the weekend, expect some sticker shock at the pump.

Gas prices spiked overnight and haven’t been this high in nearly 10 years.

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas climbed to $3.84 on Friday, according to AAA. That is the highest price since September 2012 and 11 cents higher than Thursday.

Prices are expected to continue to soar as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Nine states are already paying more than $4 a gallon and the national average is expected to get there soon too.

Florida is not one of those states, Florida’s average is $3.67 per gallon, according to AAA. The average is slightly higher in South Florida where the average gallon of gas is about $3.72 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It is almost $4.00 a gallon in Monroe County.

The record highest price for a gallon of gas was $4.11 set in 2008.

The average price a year ago was $2.75 a gallon, as prices were still recovering from the plunge that occurred early in the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns slashed demand for gasoline.