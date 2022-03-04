MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Booking a babysitter might mean breaking your kids’ piggy bank. According to new analysis from UrbanSitter, the average pay for a babysitter surpassed $20 an hour last year. That’s an 11-percent jump compared to the prior year.

But that price is just for one kid, for two kids, the average price is more than $24 an hour and more than $24 an hour for three kids.

The childcare connection service says the increase is due to a shortage of providers. In addition, people who left their stressful jobs during the pandemic, such as nurses, teachers and early childhood education specialists, are now coming into the childcare field and can charge more because of their specialized skills.

UrbanSitter’s CEO recommends teaming up with another family to share the cost of the babysitter. Babysitters who are grad students or retirees may also charge a little less.