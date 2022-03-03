MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several events are happening Thursday and through the weekend in South Florida in support of the Ukrainian people.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance will hold a Mass at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

The City of Hallandale Beach will also hold a rally on Thursday at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City commissioners unanimously approved a motion to raise the Ukrainian flag outside City Hall.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, many people in South Florida have rallied against the war and called for peace.

“They say they’re not safe until Russia is leaving Ukraine,” said Arten Holub, at a rally near the Aventura Mall on Wednesday night. His grandparents, parents, and sister are still in eastern Ukraine, in an area being hit hard by Russian troops.

“Every day, they’re falling asleep hearing the noise from bombs,” Holub said. “They’re waking up not from their alarm, but from bombs.”

Here are the events happening in South Florida calling for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

What: Mass at Church of the Little Flower

When: Thursday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, FL 33134

What: Rally and Flag Raising

When: Thursday, March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 400 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

What: Anti-War Rally in Support of Ukraine

When: Saturday, March 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami

What: “We are all Ukraine” Rally

When: Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Where: Cuban Memorial – Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24 Street, Miami, FL 33165