MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called the running back position paramount to his offense, and a couple of local players, like running back James Cook wouldn’t mind hearing Miami call his name on draft day.

“I’m a Dolphins fan,” said the running back.

“It really don’t matter. Whoever gives me my check and whoever drafts me, that’s where I’ll go,” added Cook.

James, the younger brother of NFL star Dalvin Cook, said going to Miami Central High helped set a standard and expectation for the type of player the NFL is looking for.

“Just growing up in Miami… It’s really competitive down there where we’re from, playing at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium different environments, like that against top high schools in the country, just really prepares you for the next level,” said Cook.

Possibly joining him in this draft class is a bruising running back from FIU, D’Vonte Price.

“Ever since I was a kid, when I first started playing, I’ve been watching the combine with my family, my parents you know. I was just watching just so amazed watching the best players in the nation competing doing what they got to do on their way to the draft,” said Price.

Price is hoping to show he’s a combination of power and speed.

When he runs the 40-yard dash, he’s not doing it just for his draft stock, but for his kids. He’ll be dawning custom cleats.

“Yeah, I’ve got custom cleats for my kids. My baby girl in the sky and my son down here. One’s pink for her and one’s blue for my son. I try to carry them everywhere I go,” said Price.

Improving your run game starts up front. A position of need for the Dolphins.

When we spoke to CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson, he mentioned keeping an eye on two physical tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Trevor Penning.

“I would say smart aggressive. I always try to finish people but never at the cost of the tea,” said Raimann.

“It would be super cool to end up with any team personally. Teams that want that kind of nasty edge that’s a great team to be a part of. Teams that really like the physicality up front are definitely a great team,” said Penning.