MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a comfortable start across South Florida with the upper 60s and low 70s. A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, but the rain chance is low.
Highs will climb to around 80° Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The breeze will start to increase Thursday and especially Friday.
There is a dangerous high risk of rip current at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming. The rip current risk will continue through the weekend as the winds continue to increase.
It will be a windy and warm weekend ahead with highs in the low 80s.
Due to the strong onshore flow and gusty winds there will likely be hazardous marine conditions and advisories for boaters. Stray showers possible this weekend.