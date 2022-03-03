MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale police chief is out of a job.
“Following a thorough and extensive investigation of employee complaints at the Fort
Lauderdale Police Department, City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, has determined that it
is in the City’s best interest to separate employment with Larry Scirotto.”
“Effective immediately, the leadership of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department will be
at the direction of Acting Chief Luis Alvarez. The selection for the next Police Chief has begun and further information will be forth coming.”
Scirotto was chosen to head the more than 700-member department back in August of 2021.