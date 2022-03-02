MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — US Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has roots in South Florida, is on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a series of meetings with senators, the first steps in a historic nomination process as Democrats work quickly to confirm the first Black woman to the nation’s high court.

She began her day by meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, she’s then scheduled to meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In the afternoon, she’ll meet with Sens. Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley, the respective top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Judiciary, where her nomination will be considered.

Jackson, 51, will be joined by White House counsel Dana Remus, legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and deputy director Reema Dodin, spokesman Andrew Bates and former Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who is serving in the role known as “Sherpa” guiding the nominee through the confirmation process.

Born in Washington D.C., Jackson was a star student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest. During her time there, she was a star member of the debate team and student body president. She was also a Silver Knight Award nominee.

After graduating from Palmetto High, Jackson went on to Harvard.

President Joe Biden selected her to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered to be the nation’s second most powerful court, in March 2021, and she was confirmed by the Senate in June.

Last week, President Biden nominated Jackson to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

While it’s common for Supreme Court nominees to meet with the leadership of both parties and Judiciary Committee members, Biden has promised all senators that Jackson will conduct one-on-one interviews with any who wishes to meet with her.

Democratic leadership is pushing to have Jackson’s confirmation ahead of the Senate’s April recess, with her officially sworn-in after Breyer’s retirement in early summer.

