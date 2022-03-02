MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets has pulled Russian-made vodka from the shelves of its liquor stores in a show of support for Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the Florida-based Publix chain says brands that have already been removed include Beluga, Ruskova, Russian Standard and Zyr.
Earlier this week, Total Wine and More announced a similar move.
Publix will continue to sell Stolichnaya (Stoli), Romanov and Smirnoff because even though they sound like Russian brands, they are not made in Russia.
Stoli’s brand is registered in Latvia. Smirnoff, which is owned by a British company, is actually made in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and Romanov is made in India.