MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wet start to Wednesday across parts of South Florida.
Keep your umbrella handy. Scattered showers will move in throughout the morning. The highest rain chance is for the first half of the day. But some spotty showers are possible this early afternoon. Drier late afternoon and this evening. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday the rain chance will be lower and highs will climb to run 80°.
Friday the breeze will build and as we head into the weekend it will be downright windy at times.
Saturday and Sunday we will wake up with mild lows in the low 70s and highs will be in the low 80s. Hazardous beach and boating conditions can be expected due to the strong onshore wind.
Even warmer on Monday with highs close to the mid-80s.