FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office has released its initial findings in the deaths of a Hollywood man and his two children who were found in a backyard pool.

The medical examiner’s report listed drowning as the cause of death for Wes Dolce, his 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie. However, it was not clear what led to the drownings.

Dolce’s wife, Anne Marie, was the one that discovered them in the pool behind their home on South Highland Drive on Thursday, February 24, around 3:30 p.m. She called 911.

Hollywood police said when their officers arrived, they found three people who were unresponsive. The officers immediately started CPR and other life-saving measures.

Hollywood Fire Rescue rushed them to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Left behind are Anne, two school-aged sisters, and a brother who’s in college at Vanderbilt University.

Dolce said her husband was giving and opened their home to everyone. She said Tyler was very active and playful while Emmie loved art, reading, and was best known for her hugs.

“They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said.

Her family said the one question everyone has is “how did this happen?”

“At some point, something happened that caused the fun time in the pool to come to an end. We may never know how. And we surely will never understand why,” said relative Gueter Aurelien.

Police said foul play isn’t suspected.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. If you’d like to help out, go to neighbors4neighbors.org/dolcefontus or text DolceFontus to 41444.