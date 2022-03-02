MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger on Miami Beach.
According to police, Kevyn Rojas, 27, picked up the tourist from Texas Saturday night in the Wynwood area.
She reportedly told him she had been out drinking with a friend and was intoxicated. She then fell asleep in his car as he drove her back to her hotel.
She said when she woke up, they were at the hotel, and then Rojas drove away to another location. He then parked, got in the back seat with her, and raped her as she pleaded with him to stop, according to the arrest report.
Rojas then dropped her off at the hotel. She immediately called the police.
Rojas was arrested Tuesday and he’s being held on $500-thousand bond.