MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of excited residents attended a ceremony to celebrate a makeover of the oldest and largest housing complex in the southeast, Liberty Square.

“This project is like an oasis rising from a sea of homes that many of which have really been allowed to run down. There are many homeowners in this neighborhood, so their property values are going up,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami-Dade County, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Related Urban Development Group (RUDG) held the ceremony Wednesday to highlight the completion of phase three of a far-reaching redevelopment plan for the historic Liberty Square.

“It’s just bringing a sense of hope and opportunity. Look, we have money in the county, loans for homeowners, we don’t want people to jack up the prices, we want to maintain housing that’s affordable,” said Levine Cava.

From granite countertops to stainless steel appliances, even central air, the Liberty Square Redevelopment Project is providing an upgraded workforce and public housing for hundreds of families in the community.

Precious Johnson, who was one of the first residents to move into the new apartment building, couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“I love it!” said Johnson.

The day was months in the making, as Johnson was among the many Miami residents who struggled to find a place to live as rent prices soared in recent months.

“I’ve been in the process since October, trying to find somewhere to live and to finally actually know that this is my place and everything is final, I’m very ecstatic,” she said.

Her new apartment is part of the Harmony at Liberty Square redevelopment. The project created 600 new housing units and replaced the 100-unit public housing developments built back in 1932, which did not have amenities like air conditioning.

Miami-Dade’s director of public housing and community development said the new apartments are more than just a building upgraded.

“This is not just bricks and mortar. Although it’s nice and it’s helpful and everyone likes air conditioning, the bottom line is also about how do you create a community of people, to be able to have the skills, to be able to make the best choices they can make about their lives,” said Michael Liu.

To make that happen, the available apartments will be divided among market-rate workforce housing and HUD housing. The development will include a lot more neighborhood enhancements.

“In addition to housing, we’re going to be bringing on an educational facility. We’re slated to bring a national grocery store, mom-and-pop retail shops, the redevelopment of 15th Avenue. So, it’s going to be a change that signifies something the community can be proud of,” said Desiree Fulker, developing manager at Lincoln Square.

Folks like Johnson say the redevelopment project is a dream come true.

“The old place was a zero, this is a 10,” added Johnson.