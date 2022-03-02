FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a violent fiery crash in Oakland Park.
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of the crash around 1:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the car fully engulfed in flames.
The vehicle was nearly sliced in half after hitting a utility pole on Oakland Park Boulevard near Dixie Highway. The driver died on the scene.
The east and westbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard between NE 6th Avenue and Dixie Highway were shut down for several hours while crews worked on removing the vehicle from the utility pole.
Traffic on the road was reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.