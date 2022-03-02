IMMOKALEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A year-old endangered Florida panther died after being struck by a vehicle.
The remains of the male panther were found Monday along a rural road northwest of Immokalee in Collier County.READ MORE: How To Help The People Of Ukraine
It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of eight total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.READ MORE: Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Has Roots In Miami-Dade, Takes First Steps Toward Confirmation
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Approves Public Records For Condo Associations After Surfside Collapse
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)