MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Rashaun Jones was issued an $850,000 bond.
A South Florida judge ordered him not to have contact with the victim's family and to stay away from other witnesses.
If he violates these terms he will be arrested again, and there will be no bond until the trial starts.
Jones, a former Miami Hurricanes football player, is accused of killing teammate Bryan Pata.
Jones was arrested back in August of 2021 in Ocala, more than 10 years after Pata was killed.
Jones is facing a second-degree murder charge and has pleaded not guilty.