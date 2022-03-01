MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The day after Congressman Ted Deutch announced he would not run for re-election and would instead become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, he said his decision “isn’t about fleeing Congress or running away from Congress, this is really an opportunity to run to something that is unique.”

“This is not something that I had planned,” Deutch told CBS Miami during an interview Tuesday morning. “I was approached by AJC, which is a global Jewish advocacy organization that fights anti-Semitism and defends Israel’s rightful place in the world. And in conversations with them, I realized that with the global platform that they have with offices all around the world, that I’d be able to work full time on issues that I’m really passionate about and I think may be able in some ways to have an even greater impact on these issues than I’ve had as a member of Congress.

“So it was a really hard decision because I’m so proud to represent the people of South Florida,” he continued. “And it’s an incredible, incredible honor. But this seemed like a unique opportunity, and that’s what’s leading to this transition.”

Deutch dismissed the notion he was leaving Congress because he believed the Democrats would lose their majority in the House and he didn’t want to serve in the minority.

“No, it’s politics,” he said. “I’ve served in the majority now. I’ve served in the minority before. That’s just what happens in Congress. This isn’t about fleeing Congress, running away from Congress. This is really an opportunity to run to something that’s unique.”

Deutch’s decision also comes at a time when Congress is increasingly polarized following Donald Trump’s presidency, the January 6th riot at the Capitol, and the vitriol over COVID protections. Deutch said he still has faith in Congress.

“I’m not disillusioned,” he explained. “Look, there have been changes. I don’t think we can kid ourselves about that. It is the level of partisanship that attacks our democracy, which we saw on January six. These are real challenges. And it’s been tough, but I think we’ve risen to the challenge. We need to continue to look for ways to come together and marginalize those extreme voices that are trying to prevent Congress from working. So it’s not that I’m disillusioned. I’m forever hopeful. I wouldn’t have gotten into politics to begin with if I weren’t optimistic. And I think we’ll get through this. But no doubt there’s some strain on the system right now, and I’m certainly going to spend the next seven months continuing to try to address that. And then going forward, I think we all have a stake in making sure that our Congress and our government work effectively on behalf of the American people.”

Deutch expects to step down in September when Congress goes on recess prior to the November election.

For now, Deutch said, he has no plans to endorse anyone to replace him.

“Certainly not at this point,” he said. “The one thing that I want to be certain of is that the person who represents this area, South Florida, Broward, and Palm Beach counties is committed to upholding our values, who is going to listen to the people of South Florida, who’s going to work really hard every day to address their needs. And I’m confident that the candidates will all do that.”