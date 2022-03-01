TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Two weeks after the proposal passed the House, the Florida Senate this week will consider a bill that would prevent doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The Senate is scheduled to take up the bill (HB 5) on Wednesday and could vote on it Thursday.
The House voted 78-39 on Feb. 17 to pass the measure, which is similar to a Mississippi law that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he supports a 15-week limit.
The Senate Appropriations Committee last week voted 13-6 to approve the bill, one of the most-controversial issues of the 2022 legislative session.
The full Senate on Wednesday also is scheduled to consider a heavily debated bill (SB 1808) that seeks to bolster immigration enforcement, a priority of DeSantis.
