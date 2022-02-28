MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami.
It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property.
The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.