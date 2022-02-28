MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Schools across Miami Beach are going to be better prepared for emergency situations.
The city unveiled new “Stop The Bleed” kits that are being installed in every public school classroom this month.READ MORE: Florida Mentioned Numerous Times In Worrisome UN Report That We’re Running Out Of Ways To Adapt To Climate Change
The medical kits are equipped with tourniquets and compression bandages to control excessive blood loss.READ MORE: ‘It Is Devastating’: Hallandale Beach Woman Says Uncle Is Fighting In Ukraine
Parkland mother Lori Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daughter in the school shooting, helped provide the Miami Beach kits through her “Make Our Schools Safe” organization.
“By adding a layer of security and protection to its toolkit, these schools are now better prepared for an emergency situation,” she said.MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Hotel Seeks Temporary Injunction To Stop Enforcement Of 2AM Alcohol Sales Ban
The kits will allow students to get potentially life-saving first aid in the moments before first responders can arrive on the scene.