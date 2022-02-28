HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — A 20-year-old Hallandale Beach woman says she is terrified that the war in Ukraine will take a toll on her extended family living in that country and says her uncle has taken up arms to defend his homeland.

Diana Khruslova told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “He’s about 50 years old and has a family. He is a military veteran. He had breakfast today and he went off to fight. It is devastating. It is so, so bad. I cannot express my words, just because it’s so far away. It is very hard. All I can do is speak the truth.”

Khruslova is a language tutor who left Ukraine three years ago with her mother and father. Her 70-year-old grandmother Maria, 85-year-old grandmother Tamara, aunt Irina and uncle Evgen all live in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city and is 25 miles from the Russian border. They also live there with her godparents, Liudmila and Igor.

Russian soldiers have entered that city and bombs have fallen on its playgrounds and apartment buildings. It’s where many have sought shelter in underground metro stations.

Krushlova just learned that her uncle has joined the fighting.

“My 85-year-old grandmother Tamara cannot leave her apartment, but my 70-year-old grandmother Maria is hiding in the basement of her building,” said Khruslova. “Most of my family is hiding because the bombing is getting escalated by the Russian troops. So that’s the only option they have right now to protect themselves.”

She continued, “My godfather is also hiding along with my godmother to protect their lives right now because they live in the center of the city and my godmother is doing everything she can to protect her children. It is so devastating and I really do fear for them. I really do. The problem now is they are killing civilians. This like a Ukrainian genocide and they also trying to destroy our cultural heritage. They are bombing hospitals and they are bombing buildings where children live. Kids are dying and older people are dying. But you know I trust our beautiful President Zelensky because he is really trying his best right now.”

Khruslova added, “I think the sanctions against Russia are working but more than sanctions we need humanitarian help. We also need more armor for Ukraine. They do not need more money, they need physical goods.”

Paul Galadza, the Deacon of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Miami, said he is worried about what is ahead.

“We thought Western Ukraine was safe,” he said. “But that may not be the case. We don’t know where Putin is going to stop.”