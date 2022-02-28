MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery is making history with the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game – giving players the chance to win $25 million on a single ticket, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.
This new $50 ticket also features more than $1.5 billion in cash prizes, and the best odds to become a millionaire. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Plus, get an Xtra chance to win cash prizes when you enter your eligible non-winning X THE CASH Scratch-Off tickets into the Xtra Bonus Play Promotion, going on now. In each of the two promotion drawings, two winners will each receive $25,000, 20 winners will each receive $5,000, and 75 winners will each receive $1,000.
Players who enter 500X THE CASH tickets into the promotion will have the added opportunity to win a $100 Florida Lottery cash prize coupon just for entering.
The Florida Lottery is also introducing three additional Scratch-Off games today: DOUBLE YOUR MONEY, BONUS CASH, and WILD DOUGH. These games range in price from $1 to $5 and offer more than $125 million in total cash prizes.
