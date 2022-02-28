MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sea level in Florida is up 9 inches in the last 70 years, and it’s increasing even faster at an inch every three years.

It’s estimated sea level will rise another 2 feet in as soon as 30 years.

“In a worst case scenario, it could come as early as 2050. Best case is the 2080s or 90s. We know we have to prepare for that change,” says Miami-Dade Resilience Program Manager Katherine Hagemann.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County leaders in charge of dealing with the potentially devastating effects of sea level rise talked about what’s happened in the year since it became a top priority.

A big focus now is converting leaky septic systems impacted by sea level rise to underground sewer pipes.

“We think we have the plans in place and we update based on science,” said James Murley, the county’s chief resilience officer.

There’s no getting around the fact that Sea level rise has meant more frequent and intense Flooding in South Florida and fixing it won’t Be simple.

“We have to do a better job of managing the water. Things won’t look the same in 100 years, but that doesn’t mean our grandchildren can’t enjoy it if we make good decisions now,” said Murley.