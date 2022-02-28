MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doral police have closed off several streets in one neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside a residence after he reportedly threatened self-harm.
According to police, officers made contact with a 26-year-old man who came out of a house near the 5700 block of NW 113 Place and made threats to kill himself. He then went back inside and refused to come out.
According to a relative, it’s believed he has weapons in the house.
A Miami-Dade police SWAT team was called in as police try to get the man to surrender.