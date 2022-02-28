MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have parted ways with CEO Derek Jeter.

Bruce Sherman, Chairman and principal owner of the Marlins, issued the following statement.

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship. The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and we wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

Jeter also issued a statement on his departure, which read in part:

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Jeter then thanked the Marlins players and staff, along with the Miami community, for making his family feel so welcome. He added that the organization was stronger today than it was five years ago and was thankful to be part of the team.

Last October, the Marlins closed their 11th losing season in 12 years. Jeter had been CEO of the team for four seasons.

Miami went 218-327 during his seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105, and 67-95.

Jeter had been part of Bruce Sherman’s ownership group that finalized a deal to purchase the Marlins in August 2017, with the sale completed in September of that year. Jeter owned a 4 percent stake in the franchise, overseeing day-to-day operations.