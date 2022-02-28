TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Monday for the state to divest from Russia-tied businesses, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
“Florida is a well-known hub for Russian investments, and we should do everything in our power to prevent our state’s financial activity from, directly or indirectly, aiding Russia as it wages unprovoked war against Ukraine,” Fried wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “We must review our state purchases and our investments, including investments with any company or institution that is on a list of Russian headquartered entities and make changes as necessary.”
DeSantis, Moody, and Patronis make up the State Board of Administration, which oversees state investments, including investments for the Florida Retirement System.
