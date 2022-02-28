4 Burger Bash Winners At The 21st South Beach Wine And Food FestivalWhen all was said and done, there were four winners of the Burger Bash competition Friday night at the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Living Large: Adrienne Arsht's Miami Estate For Sale At Record $150M, Proceeds To Benefit CharityIt’s the ultimate in old world opulence, a four-acre compound in Coconut Grove owned by renowned business leader and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht. It's the highest priced home ever in Miami and proceeds of the sale are going to charity.

Taste Of The Town: Pitmaster Mel Rodriguez Bringing His Smoked Speciality To SOBEWFF Burger BashLocal pitmaster and La Trailer Texas Craft Barbecue founder Mel Rodriguez is bringing his love for barbecue to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash.

Disney's New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Opens In MarchThe Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel "Halcyon" will debut on March 1st to take guests to a 'galaxy far, far away."

Foodies Take Over Miami For 21st South Beach Wine & Food FestivalMore than 400 renowned chefs, lifestyle personalities, winemakers and others are participating.

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Honorary Chair Of First Ever Miami Padel OpenIt is not every day when you have the opportunity to go one-on-one on a padel court with a sports legend, and Wednesday, CBS4's Lisa Petrillo did just that.