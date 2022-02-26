MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of Ukrainian supporters gathered at Young Circle Saturday afternoon to protest against the Russian invasion of their country.

Many South Floridians with Ukrainian ties are stepping up their efforts to help.

CBS News Miami’s Bobeth Yates spoke to one of the organizers who described why this event is near and dear to their hearts.

“The reason why we wanted to organize the event is to encourage our government, the American government and other friendly countries to do more than impose sanctions. To do something that will actually hurt and stop Putin from doing what he’s trying to do.”

Since the start of the invasion, more than 150,000 people have fled Ukraine, but many protestors we spoke to say their family members aren’t leaving and even

Julia Lemesh said, “The majority of my relatives and friends, they’re not leaving Ukraine.”

“They say why must we leave? Yes, they get up in the morning and the buildings are under attack and bombs and they say, well, the only thing I care about is work on the repairs after that and how much money will take so they I try to think positive.”

Those gathered in Hollywood said they were there to show support and to urge peace-loving nations to do more.