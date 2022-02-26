HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A small front porch memorial is at the home where two children and their father drowned in the back yard pool Thursday.

The Hollywood Police Department continues to investigate the tragic incident in the 700 block of S Highland Drive.

“Just after 3:30, the Hollywood Police Department received a 911 call for a possible drowning. When officers arrived on scene they found 3 people who were unresponsive. It was an adult and two children,” said Hollywood Police Spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.

Upon arrival, officers started CPR and other life-saving measures on a man and his two children, ages 5 and 2.

Hollywood Fire Rescue rushed them to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“When they say two children drowned that crushed my heart,” said neighbor Amparo Kostyo. She’s known the family for years and she’s devastated.

“I feel my heart crushed,” she said choking up. “When adult have accident or something, okay, it’s an adult. What’s crushed my heart was the kids, I’m very sad.”

Officers and first responders desperately tried saving the three. The father and his two children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now family and friends are showing up at the home on South Highlands drive to grieve. They’re devastated and stunned that something so awful happened.

Investigators still do not know what lead up to the tragedy, but they say foul play is not suspected at this time.