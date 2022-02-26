MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police responded Saturday to reports of a toddler drowning in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Police confirmed that it happened in the area of SW 280 Terrace & SW 141 Avenue.READ MORE: Live Updates: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Intensifies
The incident is under investigation.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Rain Chance Goes Up This Weekend
No other details were released by police.MORE NEWS: Retired Florida SWAT Officer Curtis Reeves Acquitted Of Fatally Shooting Fellow Moviegoer Over Cellphone Use
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.