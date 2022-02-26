LATEST DEVELOPMENTSUkraine leader calls for more help
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police responded Saturday to reports of a toddler drowning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police confirmed that it happened in the area of SW 280 Terrace & SW 141 Avenue.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details were released by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

